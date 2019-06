Cardinal Anthony Olubunmi Okogie, retired Cardinal and former Archbishop of Lagos, 83, June 16. Born in Lagos, he was educated at the Holy Cross School, Lagos; St Patrick’s School, Sapele; St Theresa’s Minor Seminary, Ibadan; St Peter and St Paul Seminary; Urban University, Rome. He was ordained priest in 1966. Okogie was the former president, Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN. He retired in 2012 as archbishop of Lagos diocese.

– June 14, 2019 @ 16:06 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)