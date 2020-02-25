Happy Birthday to a Media Guru

FEBRUARY 14, 2020 (Valentine’s Day) was a day that will ever be remembered in the life of Elder Solomon OmonIbharuneafe, a former editor of Newswatch, Africa no 1 News Magazine and a former Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Journalist NUJ (Newswatch chapel). It was his 60th birthday which he celebrated with his friends and relations in his home in Gowon Estate, Ipaja, Lagos.

The gathering was attended by dignitaries like Chief Musa Agboneni, Former Managing Director of NAHCO, Engineer Alex Abure the Managing Director of Baseline Oil Services, Chief Benson Odaman, Director Ministry of Defence, Chief Tony Eyemonu, an Engineer with the NLNG, Bonny Island, Port Harcourt, Isaac Oseghae, Retired Assistant Director, Banking Supervision Central Bank of Nigeria among others.

The atmosphere became electrifying when the celebrant and his lovely wife and daughter, Barrister Caroline Ibharuneafe, a legal luminary entered the venue to welcome their guests in their traditional wears. Elder Ibharuneafe who wore the traditional Esan attire popularly known as igbu-Esan with a red cap and the EsanIdiakpa added colour and beauty to the atmosphere.

In his speech after cutting his birthday cake presented by his lovely wife surrounded by a retinue of lawyers from the Nigerian Bar Association, Ikeja Branch where his wife was the immediate past Vice-Chairman and currently the National Executive Committee, NEC representative of the Ikeja Bar in Abuja, he said the import of the celebration today of his 60th birthday was to thank and appreciate God for enabling him to see and witness his 60th birthday in spite of all the challenges he had faced in life. He said if not for God he would have longed kissed the grave like most of his friends and relations who could not celebrate their 60th birthday due to early deaths

In his words, “it is just God, it is not by my power and not that I am special or strong but by HIS special Grace that He protected me till date. Describing God as the one who fetches water with a basket in order to disgrace the bucket, Ibharuneafe promised to use the remaining years of his life in service of God and humanity.

In her encomium on her husband Barrister Caroline Ibharuneafe, a Notary Public said her husband was a principled man, focused intelligent and very friendly husband and father, she prayed for long life for him.

Most of his friends who spoke glowingly said Ibharuneafe is a very jovial man. They said he holds on to what he believes in and does not waiver. There is no dull moment with the celebrant when he is in your midst they all echoed.

Solomon Ibharuneafe was born on the 14th February 1960 to Chief and Mrs. Sunday IbharuneafeOgudo of Eguare – Okhuesan, Edo State. He is from a family of eight. He was a teacher before becoming a Journalist. He rose to the position of an Editor in Newswatch Magazine before moving to the corporate world where he became the Media Relations Manager, IRS Airlines. He later pulled out of IRS Airlines to form his company, Solcar Communications Ltd where he holds sway as the Managing Director/Chief Executive. He belongs to many professional associations as the Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, NIPR, member, United States Information Resource Centre, Public Affairs section of American Embassy courtesy of the Consulate General in Lagos. He widely travelled. Some of the countries he has visited include the United States of America, United Kingdom, The Netherland, Togo, Benin Republic and Ghana to mention but a few.

