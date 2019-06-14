Sam Egwu, Senator, former Governor of Ebonyi State, 65, June 20. Born in Ezzamgbo, Ohaukwu local government area of Ebonyi State, he was head of the Department of Crop Science, Enugu State University of Science and Technology, ESUT, and chairman, ESUT Staff School Management Board. Egwu was also Chairman, Governing Council, Girls Secondary School, Ezzamgbo, and was a member, Anambra State Central Investment Company. He was a former Minister of Education. Egwu was elected Senator representing Ebonyi North Senatorial District, under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2015 and 2019 general elections.

