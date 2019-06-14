Viola Adaku Onwuliri, former minister, educationist, author, and Professor of Biochemistry, 63, June 18. Born in Umuokisi, Amuzi, Ahiazu Mbaise local government area of Imo State, she was educated at Owerri Girls’ Secondary School, Imo State, 1970-1974; University of Nigeria, Nsukka, 1975-1979; University of Jos, 1981-1991; Howard University, Washington DC, USA, 1990; Harvard School of Public Health, Boston, USA. She was a graduate assistant, 1981-1984; assistant lecturer, 1984-1987; lecturer 11, 1987-1990; lecturer 1, 1990-1993; Senior lecturer, 1993-2001, Reader, 2001-2004; Professor, 2004. She is a member, International AIDS Society, Geneva; Nigerian Society of Biochemistry; Nigerian Society of Experimental Biology; African Society for the Biochemistry of Lipids; founder, Federal University of Technology, FUTO, Women Association; member, Auxiliary Knights of St John International, KSJI. She was deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2011 elections in Imo State. Onwuliri was later appointed Minister of State for Foreign Affairs by former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2011.

– June 14, 2019 @ 16:05 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)