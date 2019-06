Walter Ibekwe Ofonagoro, historian and administrator, 79, June 24. Born in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, he was educated at Baptist Day School, Port Harcourt, 1947-1954; Baptist High School, Port Harcourt, 1955-1959; Holy Family College, Abak, Akwa Ibom State, 1960-1961; University of Toronto, Canada, 1962-1966; Columbia University, New York, USA, 1966-1971. Ofonagoro started his career as a teacher at Baptist High School, Port Harcourt, 1962; assistant professor of History, Columbia University, New York, USA; director-general, Nigerian Television Authority, NTA, 1983; secretary, National Constitutional Conference, 1995. He was minister for information and culture, 1995-1998.

