Mining: Nigeria’s is one of the epicenters for the next technological, say Adegbite￼

…….. mining a roadmap for global economy diversification

MINISTER of Mines and Steel Development, Arch. Olamilekan Adegbite, on Tuesday, said that Nigeria is one of the epicenters of the next technological change in the mining sector.

He also noted that the enormous and abundant mineral resources spread across Nigeria has the potential to make the Nation the next best investment destination of the world, and diversify the economy to grow the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The minister stated this in Abuja, at the press briefing on the pre-event of the 2022 Nigeria Mining Week, from 1st to 3rd November, he noted that the conference would bring stakeholders from the mining value chain to reconnect face-to-face to explore the many exciting opportunities.

He said: “You may please to note that Nigeria is one of the epicenters for the next technological change in the mining sector and is positioned to support supply diversification as well as security on a global scale.

“Therefore, we are carrying a model that will enable us to network with colleagues from all around the globe, hear expert analysis, secure deals in private chats, and debate the latest opportunities and challenges of the mining industry.

“As we anticipate senior level executives, including mining companies ranging from explorers, juniors to mid-tier producers, majors and processors for three days of partnering, network and business matching, I enjoin all in linking with us on the agenda that would cover the latest industry issues, exhibition floor, as well as one-on-one meetings for new partnerships and business opportunities”.

In her remarks, the Minister of State, Mines and Steel Development, Sen. Gbemisola Saraki, said this year’s edition of the mining week will welcome the entire mining ecosystem, mining companies, operators, investors, as well as governmental representation to discuss the key challenges and solutions surrounding the mining industry.

“Our assertions during the conference would address the direction of thought as a nation and the imperatives of a long-term plan for the mineral and metals industry in Nigeria,” she added

Also speaking, the Acting President of the Miners Association of Nigeria (MAN), Alhaji Musa Muhammed, noted that the 2022 Edition of the Nigeria Mining Week aims to see that the sector contributes about USD 27 billion to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by the year 2025 as contained in the Nigeria Mining Roadmap of 2016.

He said this year’s edition will focus on the successes and wins in the mining sector with particular reference to the commodities of Gold, Iron Ore, Barite, Bitumen and Kaolin.

However, Mr Echezonachukwu Uduji, the Manager, Mining Sector of PwC, said that the 2022 Mining Week is positioned at ensuring that all the achievements in the Nigerian Mining Sector are being showcased to the international community and local investors. He added that the conference will also look at challenges currently faced in the sector and proffer workable solutions to ensure the challenges are resolved.

He noted that PwC had supported the mining sector over the years starting from the roundtable, which transcended to the annual marking of Nigeria mining week.

-The Guardian

KN