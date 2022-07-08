Misconduct : NYSC extends service year of 43 corps members in Lagos

Hits: 5

THE National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Lagos has extended the service year of 43 corps members out of the 4,707 mobilised for the 2021 Batch B Stream 1.

Mrs Yewande Baderinwa,NYSC Co-ordinator in the state ,made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN)on Friday in Lagos.

She said the affected corps members were sanctioned for not adhering to the rules guiding the youth scheme

The co-ordinator said 12 of the erring corps members were placed on extension of service, while 31 others who had absconded, would be re-mobilised.

She,however,noted that while the scheme disciplined erring corps members to serve as deterrent, it rewarded hard work and outstanding performances, to inspire others.

“We have always emphasised at the point of entry in orientation camp, guiding rules and regulations which corps members must observe, as well as penalties attached to contrary acts.

“It is unfortunate that in spite of these instructions and warnings, some still went ahead to do the don’ts.

“It is on that note that the disciplinary committee, after thorough investigation, found 12 corps members in this batch wanting.

“They will have their service year extended, while 31 others that absconded will be re-mobilised. It is therefore to the best interest of others to be cautious,” she said.

She congratulated Miss Oluwatumininu Kolawole, who received the State Honours Award, as well as Obianuju Chinemelu and Nwagbo Jacinta, who both got the Chairman’s Merit Award.

According to her, the NYSC in Lagos is happy and impressed with the corps members for distinguishing themselves in their Community Development Service and their contributions to the state.

Baderinwa urged corps members to continue to contribute toward the development of the scheme and be its ambassadors.

She said that by doing this, the scheme would continue to attain great heights. (NAN)

