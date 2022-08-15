Mixed reactions trail President-elect William Ruto’s victory

By Kennedy Nnamani

HOURS after the declaration of William Ruto as winner of the just concluded close-fought Kenya presidential election, mixed reactions have trail the process that brought him to power. Residents from Nyeri, Eldoret, Nakuru and Nandi and other parts of the country took to the streets to celebrate Ruto’s victory. The mood was, however, pensive in Raila Odinga, opposition candidate’s perceived strongholds as the former prime minister lost his fifth stab at the presidency, according to Kenyan.co.ke.

Prior to the announcement of Ruto’s victory by Wafula Chebukati, chairman of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, IEBC, four out of the seven commissioners, who conducted the presidential election, issued a statement rejecting the result. In a statement on August 15, the commissioners “rejected the result because of the opaque nature of how thus phase was handled.”

“We, therefore cannot take ownership of the result that is going to be announced. However, we have an open door that people can go to court, and because of same, we urge Kenyans to be peaceful because the law is going to prevail,” the statement said.

But Kenyans, especially supporters of Odinga, did not heed their advise. Bloomberg reported that Chaos erupted at the venue in Kenya’s capital where officials were preparing to announce the outcome of the August 9, presidential election.

Gunshots rang out as supporters of presidential candidate Odinga stormed the podium where the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission officials were gathered before the results announcement. Foreign diplomats left the center because of security concerns, said two people who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak to the media.

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, also reported that Osita Chidoka, the former Minister of Aviation, has urged Nigerian electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to avoid delays in declaration of the 2023 general election.

Chidoka, who said this in a statement on Monday, noted that though INEC was faster than the Kenya Independent Electoral and Boundary Commission, KIEBC, there was need to make the electronic upload of results consistent at every collation level.

Realnews reports that Chebukati, who announced the results six days after the election took place on August 9, said that Ruto won almost 7.8 million votes (50.9%) against 6.9 million votes (48.85%) by his rival Odinga.

In his acceptance speech, Ruto promised to work with all leaders to ease tensions after the outcome sparked a split in the election commission and fears of violence.

“There is no room for vengeance,” Ruto said, “I am acutely aware that our country is at a stage where we need all hands on deck.”

Ruto, 55, a serving deputy president of Kenya since 2013, was elected alongside President Uhuru Kenyatta under the Jubilee Alliance ticket.

He was a member of parliament, MP, from 1998 to 2013. From August to December 2002, he served as minister for Home Affairs in the Daniel Arap Moi administration. He also served as minister of Agriculture in the Mwai Kibaki administration from 2008 to 2010 and as minister of Higher Education from April to October 2010.

