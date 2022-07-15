Mock census: Karu LG Chair pledges maximum support to NPC￼

MR James Thomas, Chairman of Karu Local Government Area (LGA), of Nasarawa State, has pledged support to the National Population Commission (NPC).

Thomas made the pledge in an interview with newsmen in Karu, on Friday, following the commencement of a mock census in the area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the NPC is currently conducting the mock census in Karu LGA, in preparation for the upcoming National Census in 2023.

National Population Commission (NPC)

NAN reports that for the mock population enumeration, one local government area was selected from each of the six geopolitical zones of the country, with Karu from the North Central.

The process of the mock census, which is expected to be fully digital or paperless, commenced on Wednesday, with building numbering and household listing.

A town hall meeting was also held on Thursday, to enlighten community leaders and get their support.

Thomas appreciated NPC for organising the town hall meeting, which also aimed at sensitising residents in the area on the importance of the exercise.

He commended Gov. Abdullahi Sule, for finding Karu worthy of being used for the exercise in the North Central zone.

Thomas assured NPC that Karu would ensure the mobilisation of residents of the area for full participation in the exercise.

He also promised to put in place measures that would guarantee the safety of the NPC ad-hoc staff, who would be conducting the exercise scheduled to hold from July 13 to July 30.

“We are prepared for this exercise, you would have seen it in the large turnout at the Town hall meeting yesterday.

“I want to assure the commission that Karu LGA will give officials of the commission maximum support so that we can get it right.

“The council will ensure that the stakeholders who attended the town hall meeting step down and spread the information to all nooks and crannies of Karu, to ensure every single person is counted.

“The previous census was not a true reflection of the population of Karu.

“So anything required for the NPC to do a thorough job, we will give them so that we can have the actual population of Karu, which is the fastest growing local government area in Nigeria in terms of population,” he said.

The LGA chairman also said the council would liaise with traditional institutions in the area to pass the message on the importance of the exercise to the people.

“The executive and the councilors have also been informed. We are taking the bull by the horns to ensure the success of this exercise.

“Wherever the NPC ad-hoc staff need support, we have put in place an arrangement whereby they can approach the leader of the community for assistance.

“On security, we will not relent. We will meet with security chiefs in the area to ensure the safety of all. Adequate security will be provided for the workers,” Thomas said.

-The Guardian

KN