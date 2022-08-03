Money Miss Road covers salient points on societal issues, says Joy Odiete￼

JOY Odiete, the CEO of Blue Pictures has opened up on the newest production from her production house entitled Money Miss Road.

Odiete noted that the Obi Emelonye-directed flick succinctly covers salient points on societal issues in Nigeria.

“Money Miss Road is a buffet served with a lot for everyone to chew on seeing all that has been going on in the country today. We know that all societal issues cannot be corrected in one day, but Money Miss Road succinctly covered all the salient points on what dynamics certain issues should take in terms of closure. Anyone who watched our first production, Gone, will like Money Miss Road’,” she said.

On her expectation for the film, Odiete said, “We expect that more film lovers would jump on the fun because people are applauding the entertainment the film has brought their way. The film is an action-comedy film; a combination rarely seen in Nigerian cinemas as seen from the trajectory and history of the box office. Money Miss Road is available in all Nigerian cinemas nationwide and then transitions to show on 125 screens in Europe, Canada, and the US. It is ideal to check the schedules of your preferred cinema on the various websites to know when the film is scheduled to show each day.”

