Motorcycle rider jailed 6 months for hitting a man with iron object

AN Area court in Jos on Tuesday sentenced a 23-year old motorcycle rider, Steven John, to six months imprisonment for hitting a fellow rider on the head.

Delivering judgment, Magistrate Irene Pati sentenced John after he pleaded guilty.

Pati, however, gave the convict an option of N10,000 fine.

“This judgment will serve as deterrent to those who would want to indulge in such acts, ” said Pati

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Monday Dabit, told the court that the case was reported by one Samuel Daniel, the victim’s brother in May 19 at the ‘A’ Division Police Station .

The prosecutor told the court that the convict was caught by passers by after he used an iron object on the victim’s head.

“The accused brought out the object and hit him while he was conveying him to his destination on his motorcycle, ” explained the prosecutor.

Dabit said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 222 and 272 of Plateau Penal Code Law.(NAN)

