Motorcyclist dies in colleagues’ clash with Police in Lagos

A yet-to-be-identified motorcyclist has lost his life during a clash between commercial motorcyclists and the Police over an accident that occured at Abule-Egba area of Lagos.

The Police spokesman in Lagos State Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the incident on Tuesday in his verified Twitter handle monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

According to Hundeyin, after a minor accident involving a car and a motorcycle occurred on the Abule-Egba Bridge at about 4.30 p.m. today (Tuesday), motorcycle riders in their numbers started fomenting trouble.

He said that Police arrived at the scene to quell the unrest, but the motorcyclists violently attacked the Policemen.

“We are fully aware of the disturbances in Oko-Oba area of Lagos State. This resulted in the death of one of the riders.

“Normalcy has been restored to the area. The Police in Oko-Oba are fully on ground to forestall any breakdown of law and order,” he said. (NAN)

C.E