STAKEHOLDERS in the road transport sector have called for special training of traffic law enforcement agents on civil rights to enhance their operations and ensure safety on the roads.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIOs), Federal Road Safety (FRSC) and the police are saddled with enforcement of traffic rules across the country.

The stakeholders including motorists, transport workers and human right activists made the call while responding to a survey by NAN in Bauchi, Damaturu, Dutse, Gombe, Maiduguri and Yola.

They said the call was imperative to check alledged harrassment of motorists by traiffic law enforcers in the country.

According to them, such training will enable the personnel to be more civil, proffesional and respect human rights while discharging their duties.

Motorists and other road users in the North-East had accused such traffic law enforcement agents for alledged extortion and abuse.

Mr Usman Babagoni, a cab driver in Gombe State, alleged that traffic law enforcement agents were being harsh in their dealings with motorists.

“They are harsh to us even when you have not disobey traffic rules.

“Sometimes the fear of seeing them on the road scares us and make drivers nervous while on the wheel,” he said.

He said they should be trained on how to treat abiding motorists and those violating traiffic laws.

Another driver, Mohammed Abdul said traffic rules enforcers should be civil to encourage compliance with the traffic rules.

He said he had witnessed an incident where a VIO personnel assulted a fellow driver for violating traffic rules.

“I think the issue of enforcement should not be forceful but civil if you want motorists to always obey the rules,” he said.

Also, Lukman Isa, a commercial bus operators in Maiduguri, accused the Police of alledged extortion and mounting illegal road blocks on Maiduguri – Damaturu Expressway.

He alledged that there were 12 checkpoints mounted by the police extorting money from vehicles plying the road.

Isa alleged that the personnel impounded vehicles and punished drivers who refused to pay.

In Yobe, motorists decried alleged harassment and extortion by police personnel on Damaturu – Potiskum highway.

Yunusa Garba and Jibrin Adamu, both drivers, alleged that unprofessional conduct of the traffic law enforcerment agents exposed them to untold hardships.

Alhaji Bulama Ali, Chairman, National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Yobe, said the union had received several complaints from its members over alleged extortion and harassment by law enforcement agents on the highways.

He urged the authorities to check the menace, adding extortion was one of the reasons why some drivers increase transport fare.

Ali charged drivers to obey traffic rules and renew their vehicle particulars in good time.

In the same vein; Umaru Malam-Babba, NURTW Chairmanin in Yola, reiterated readiness of the union to support the personnel in ensuring compliance with traffic rules.

According to him, the union is sensitising its members on traffic rules in 80 outlets across 21 local government areas of the state.

Furthermore; Mr Abdullahi Mohammmed, Chairman, Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) in Bauchi, said that alleged lack of professional conduct by traiffic law enforcement agents resulted to protest by aggrieved motorists.

He stressed the need for understanding between the agents and motorists, adding the essence for regulations is to sanitise the system and ensure safer roads.

For his part, Muhammad Misbahu, Coordinator, Jigawa State Human Right Network, tasked the traffic law enforcers to respect human rights, be professional and civil in the discharge of their constitutional mandate.

Misbahu said that there were many allegations of maltreatment, violence and miscuduct against such personnel while enforcing traffic rules and regulations.

He advised the authorities to ensure that such personnel were adequately trained on how to deal and relate with the members of the public while discharging thier assigned duties.

Reacting to the allegations, DSP Dungus Abdulkareem, Spokesman, Yobe Police Command, said the command had not received complaint of harassment or extortion against any of its personnel in the state.

“We have always advised the public to report any infraction by our personnel for investigation and action.

“If you don’t report, how do we know?” he queried.

Abdulkarim urged motoring public to obey traffic rules and avoid confrontation with police personnel on duty at check points.

Also reacting, Mr Yusuf Abdullahi, FRSC Sector Commander in Bauchi State, said the Corps had introduced “body cameras” to monitor its personnel on patrol.

“It will enable us even in the office to see the interaction of our personnel and road users,” he said.(NAN)

A.I