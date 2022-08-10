MSF begins inpatient treatment for malnourished children in Bauchi State

MEDECINS Sans Frontières (MSF) has begun inpatient treatment for malnourished children in Ganjuwa Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

This is contained in a statement by Dr Francis Dorbor, MSF Project Coordinator in the state, on Wednesday in Bauchi.

Médecins Sans Frontières also known as Doctors Without Borders (MSF) is an international, independent, medical humanitarian organisation that delivers emergency aid to people affected by armed conflict, epidemics, natural disasters and exclusion from healthcare.

MSF started operation in Nigeria in 1996, and currently provides healthcare services in 11 states across the country.

He said the new project included a 55-bed Inpatient Therapeutic Feeding Venter (ITFC) for the treatment of severely malnourished children with complications.

The Coordinator said a total of 6,667 children were screened for malnutrition by the MSF teams during an assessment exercise conducted in the state.

“About 14.8 per cent of the children are malnourished and in need of medical care indicating high needs of nutritional services.

“We are pleased to extend our support to the health authorities to begin the nutritional services that is one of the key needs in the area pointed out by our screening results.

“We are also aware that the peak of hunger period is arriving, and the situation may get worse,” he said.

He said the organisation had also provided support to the isolation center of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital from March to May 2022.

Dobor said the organisation was supporting health authorities to treat 74 patients and provided training to the Ministry of Health staff on treatment and prevention of Lassa fever in the state.

According to him, the organisation will implement pediatric services for children under 15 years on malaria, cholera and other seasonal diseases.

He said the organisation had engaged community health workers to create awreness among rural dwellers on the causes and preventive measures to stem pread of diseases.

“With the start of the new project in Ganjuwa LGA, we shall be available and prepare to support the health authorities in responding to any disease outbreaks or emergencies. .

“In addition, we will also continue to support the local teams in terms of capacity building,” he said.

According to him, the organisation is working in collaboration with the National Programme on Tuberculosis (TB) and HIV to identify and refer children suffering from the diseases for treatment. (NAN)

