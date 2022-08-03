MTN Nigeria launches home broadband service

MTN Nigeria Communications PLC on Wednesday in Lagos launched its Home Broadband service to accelerate broadband penetration in the country.

Mrs Onyinye Ikenna-Emeka, General Manager, Fixed Broadband, MTN Nigeria, said the service was to meet the Federal Government’s plan to achieve over 70 per cent broadband penetration by 2025.

She said with the service, customers now have an enhanced dedicated 24 hours support and online channels to place. orders.

According to Ikenna-Emeka, with over 200 million people, Nigeria currently boasts of approximately 44.3 per cent internet connectivity, whereas other African countries, such as South Africa, Egypt, and Kenya, are at 68, 74, and 48 per cent internet penetration respectively.

“The global technology statistics closely link internet connectivity to sustainable economic growth rates.

“On average, internet accounts for almost four per cent of GDP across large economies, ” she said.

She said UNICEF projected that nations with broadband connectivity had the potential to realise up to 20 per cent GDP growth..

Hassan Jaber, Chief Operating Officer, MTN Nigeria said currently MTN had over 70 million Nigerians on its network nationwide.

“With MTN’s Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) and the latest Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Home Broadband services, millions of Nigerian households will have access to broadband services.

“The rural areas will also have access to reliable and ultra-fast broadband services to enjoy unlimited data plans.

” It will enable the rural population connect multiple devices and share data across remote locations for online learning, working from home, streaming, gaming, smart home solutions, among others.

“At MTN, we believe that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern, connected life; hence our investment in industry-leading connectivity operations,” Jaber said. (NAN)

A.I