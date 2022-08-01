NAICOM CEO to chair Business Journal Public presentation Sept 16

MR. Olorundare Sunday Thomas, Commissioner for Insurance/CEO, National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) will CHAIR the public presentation of Business Journal newspaper on Friday, September 16, 2022 at Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja (Lagos).

The NAICOM letter to Business Journal which was dated July 18, 2022 and signed by Mr. Rasaaq Salami, NAICOM’s Head of Corporate Communications and Market Development read in part:

“Accordingly, the Commission wishes to convey the Commissioner for Insurance/CEO acceptance to Chair the public presentation ceremony of Business Journal Newspaper with theme: “The Media in National Development: Successes, Challenges and Prospects.”

Commenting on the development, Prince Cookey, Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of Business Journal said:

“The decision of the CFI/CEO of NAICOM, Mr. O. S. Thomas to CHAIR the Business Journal newspaper public presentation event represents a positive milestone in our journey to become the leading business/financial Media Group in Africa. The newspaper segment joins the already existing online and magazine segments on a tripod of value creation for stakeholders across key sectors of the Nigerian economy-for the benefit of decision-makers in the public sector and professionals in the Organised Private Sector (OPS).

Over the years, Mr. Thomas has carved a niche in the insurance industry as a great leader of men and materials to deliver credibility and stability for the market as a regulator. The trajectory of his impressive and impeccable career is anchored on humility, progress and professionalism. We are indeed grateful to him for this great honour.”

Cookey stated that more details of the event would be made available in due course.

The theme of the Business Journal newspaper public presentation is: The Media in National Development: Successes, Challenges & Prospects.”

KN