Naira stabilises, exchanges at N429.38 to the dollar

THE Naira remained constant on Thursday exchanging at N429.38 to the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window of the CBN.

It remained unchanged as at its value on Wednesday.

The open indicative rate closed at N427 to the dollar on Thursday.

An exchange rate of N444 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N429.38.

The Naira sold for as low as 417 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 63.3 million dollars was traded in foreign exchange at the official Investors and Exporters window on Thursday. (NAN)

A.I