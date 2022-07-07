NAOWA donates food items to widows, orphans in Zamfara

Hits: 7

ZONAL Coordinator, Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association (NAOWA), 1 Brigade Gusau, Mrs Deborah Baushe has presented food, toiletries and other items to widows, orphans and the sick.

The donation was part of activities to mark the 2022 Nigerian Army Day Celebration.

Delivering the items to the widows at the Army Cantonment Gusau, Baushe said the donation was part of NAOWA’s commitment to support widows of officers and men who died in active service.

She advised the widows to engage in skills and activities that would help ease their lives and support their children in acquiring education.

Baushe said losing their husbands should not deter them from pursuing their life dreams.

The coordinator appealed to them and their children to maintain good hygiene and sanitation for healthy lives.

At the orphanage, the coordinator encouraged the 53 inmates not to loose hope as the government and various organisations would continue to support them, especially in accessing good education.

The NAOWA coordinator also donated sanitary and bedding items to the Nigerian Army Medical Centre.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that bags of rice, cooking oil, noodles, seasonings, beverages and bags of sugar were donated to the beneficiaries.

Hajiya Sadiya Shehu, Director, Planning, Research and Statistics at the Ministry for Women and Children Affairs, lauded the NAOWA coordinator for the gesture.

Shehu who is in charge of the orphanage, said the items would be judiciously utilised for the benefit of the orphans. (NAN)

