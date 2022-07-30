NAPTIP advises guardians, parents to ignore rewards, protect wards from traffickers

THE Zonal Commander, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Lagos Zone, Mrs Comfort Agboko, has implored parents and guardians to ignore huge rewards attached to local and international job offers to prevent wards and relations being trafficked.

Agboko gave the charge during a walk to commemorate and sensitise Lagos residents to human trafficking in Lagos on Friday .

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the United Nations General Assembly designated July 30 annually as the “World Day Against Trafficking in Persons “.

The Lagos Zone Anti-Human Trafficking Agency boss confirmed that the agency witnessed an increase in fake job and scholarships advertisements on social media.

She said the traffickers leveraged on social media to fish unsuspecting victims which easily became preys because of huge rewards attached.

” Sometimes , the miscreants make nude videos of the victims and threaten expose the nude images online.

” I plead with parents and guardians to always confirm the authenticity of such jobs with the agency,” she said

She canvassed the residents and all Nigerians to join the agency in fight again traffickers.

She said, ” Knowing the impact of this crime on lives and the country, we reach out and extend helping hands to survivors of this crime that prey on humans.

” It is pivotal to state here that human trafficking affects us directly or indirectly”.

” We must take a stand to protect ourselves and family from falling prey to tricks of non-existent opportunities dangled by traffickers,” she said.

She further implored residents to report suspected cases of human trafficking through to NAPTIP or its short Code 627 and hotline 07030000203.

KN