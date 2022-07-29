NAPTIP arrests 28 traffickers, rescues 69 victims in Edo, Delta, Bayelsa

THE Edo zonal office of the National Agency for the Protection of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) Thursday disclosed that the agency has arrested 28 traffickers and rescued 69 victims in Edo, Delta and Bayelsa States between January and July this year.

Zonal commander Barr. Nduka Nwanene, Nwanene disclosed this in Benin while speaking with journalists on the 2022 World Day against Trafficking in Persons with the theme: “Use and Abuse of Technology”, celebrated globally on July 30.

“Between January and July 28, we arrested 28 traffickers, rescued 69 victims and rehabilitated 15. We also recorded 110 reported cases of human trafficking in Edo, Delta and Bayelsa states under the zone,” he said.

He also disclosed that within the period, the agency had secured conviction of four persons while 57 cases were ongoing in various courts.

Nduka lamented that technology aids the recruitment of victims through online dating platforms where personal and details of individuals are available, social media platforms, fake advertisement, fake scholarship and non-existing football clubs among others.

He said despite the negative effects, technology has also given the victims and the public the opportunity to report cases of human trafficking, easy identification of victims and assist in investigation and prosecution of traffickers among others.

Nwanene further disclosed that internal trafficking (state and inter-state) is on the high side in Nigeria compared to external trafficking , adding that adding that because publicity the external trafficking (international) overshadow the internal trafficking and under play the problem.

-Daily Trust

KN