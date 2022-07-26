NAPTIP prosecutes 52 human trafficking cases in N/East

THE National Agency for the Prohibition of Traffic in Persons (NAPTIP) says it is prosecuting 52 cases of human trafficking and related offences in Borno, Adamawa, Gombe and Yobe.

The Zonal Commander of the agency, Mr Mansur Ahmed, stated this in a statement, in Maiduguri on Monday, as part of activities to mark the 2022 World Day Against Human Trafficking, slated for July 30.

The theme for this year is: “Use and Abuse of Technology, addresses the role that technology has played and is still playing in promoting and impeding trafficking in persons.”

He said the cases comprised 44 in Borno, two in Gombe, three each in Adamawa and Yobe.

He said that since the establishment of its zonal office in Maiduguri in 2009, the agency rescued, counselled, rehabilitated and re-united 557 victims.

“The zone also inaugurated TIPs sexual and gender based vanguard clubs in Federal Unity Secondary schools across the North-East.

“The zone in collaboration with International Organisation for Migration (IOM) empowered victims of Trafficking in Personx (TIPs) with livelihood and skill acquisition support materials,” he said.

According to him, the agency is effectively carrying out its role and response on human trafficking through the use of new trend, abusing technology and adoption of Prevention, Prosecution, Protection, Partnership and Policy (5Ps) strategy to achieved its mandate.

He lauded the Borno government, law enforcement agencies, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) and development organisations for their support to the agency. (NAN)

