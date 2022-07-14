Nasarawa Assembly speaker mourns late Eggon paramount ruler

SPEAKER, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, has described the death of the Eggon paramount ruler, ‘Aren Eggon’, Dr Bala Angbazo, as a great loss to the entire state.

Angbazo died on Wednesday in Nassarawa Eggon at the age of 89 after a protracted illness, as confirmed his son, Mr James Angbazo.

The speaker in a statement by his Press Secretary, Jibrin Gwamna, on Thursday in Lafia, said the late first class traditional ruler lived a fulfilled life.

Balarabe-Abdullahi, while commiserating with the family and Eggon nation, eulogized the good virtues of the paramount ruler, saying he left a lasting legacy in building people.

“He championed peace, unity and education of his people and the state.

“Aren Eggon was a great peace promoter, a rare gem and a great father who ensured peaceful co-existence among his people and others,” he said.

The speaker urged the entire Eggon people to see the death of their paramount ruler as the will of God and continue to pray for the repose of his soul.

He urged the family, Eggon nation and the state traditional council to take solace in God and be consoled.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that Angbazo was born in Wakama District of Nassarawa-Eggon Local Government Area of the state in 1933.

He ascended the throne on July 11, 1981 and reigned for 41 years before his death on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. (NAN)

