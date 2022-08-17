Nasarawa govt cautions residents against harbouring criminals

NASARAWA State Government, has urged residents not to harbour criminals in the interest of peace and development.

Mr Isaac Lucky, the Commissioner for Youth and Sport Development said this in Lafia on Wednesday while addressing the youths at a closing ceremony of a week-long 2022 International Youth Day Celebration.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the International Youth Day was organised by the state chapter of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) with the theme; “Intergenerational Solidarity, Creating A World For All Ages.’’

Isaac commended NYCN for observing their day and urged them to contribute more positively to the development of the state.

“I want to call on you not to harbour criminals as security is everybody’s business and responsibilities.

“On August 13, gunmen killed a Coordinator of our Youth Council of Agidi Development Area, Mr Nasela Auta, it is unfortunate and uncalled for and we must support the state government efforts to ensure peace across the state,’’ he said.

Isaac urged the youths to shun political thuggery and other negative acts for peace and development to thrive.

The commissioner also commended Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nassarawa State for creating an enabling environment for the youths to excel.

Also speaking, Mrs Hannatu Abimiku, Commissioner for Special Duties, Legal Matters and Youth Affairs while declaring the event open, urged the youths to be good ambassadors of the state at all times.

Abimiku, who is the Chairman of the occasion commended the youths for the successful celebration of their day.

The commissioner who solicited for more support for the state government, added that the governor has done a lot and is still doing more to change the lives of the people positively.

Earlier, Comrade Ja’afar Loko, the NYCN Chairman said that the event was organised in commemoration of the International Youth Day (IYD).

He said that during the week-long IYD, they paid advocacy visit to some radio stations in the state to discuss issues of security and youth’s development among others.

“We have also organised special prayers for the unity, peace, progress and development of the state.

“We have visited orphanage homes to identify with the orphans and other less privileged ones in their plight,’’ he said.

Loko commended Sule for keying into different policies and programmes that have direct bearing on the lives of the youths and other citizens.

He said the governor assured them of continued readiness to initiate good policies and programmes that would change the lives of the youths positively. (NAN)

C.E