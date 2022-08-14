NASFAT charges Nigerians to pray for leaders and not curse them

THE Assistant Missioner of Nasrullahi Fathi Society of Nigeria (NASFAT), Malam Mustapha Abdulkareem on Sunday in Kaduna warned Nigerians against cursing leaders.

The cleric gave the warning after he delivered a lecture on “Lessons from the Migration of Prophet Mohammed’’ organised by the Doka local chapter of the Kaduna State branch of NASFAT.

Speaking with newsmen, Abdulkareem described cursing of leaders as a violation of the teachings of Islam and admonished Nigerians, particularly Muslims to always pray for leaders for God’s guidance.

“The only way to solve Nigeria’s challenges is to support our leaders by praying for them and not by cursing them.

“The moment you curse your leaders, you curse the entire nation, whereas the moment you support leaders, God will direct their steps with your prayers

“Make sure you also do your own part to contribute to the development of the nation,’’ he said.

Abdulkareem advised Muslim faithful to contribute to the development of Islam and always follow the footsteps of the noble Prophet Muhammad.

In his remarks, the Missioner, Doka Local Group, Muhammad Kabir explained that the programme was organised to sensitise Muslims on the importance of Hijrah (Islamic Calendar).

He said this was mainly because a large population of Muslims knew a little about the Islamic calendar.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Women Affairs Secretary of the group, Hajiya Bashirat Sa’idu urged mothers to ensure sound moral upbringing of their children.

Mothers are children’s first teachers, she observed. (NAN)

KN