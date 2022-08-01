Native doctor rapes teenage client￼

POLICE have arrested a traditional healer for allegedly raping an apprentice hairdresser, who consulted him to ascertain the mystery behind the theft of N1000 in her trainer’s shop.

The herbalist identified as Samson Ogundele, a resident of Referefu area of Oja Odan, was arrested after the victim reported the incident to the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Oja Odan Division, Gabriel Ikechukwu.

Police spokesman Abimbola Oyeyemi said yesterday that the incident happened on July 27.

Oyeyemi, a Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP), said the DPO mobilised detectives to the scene and arrested the suspect.

“The victim reported that she is a hairdressing apprentice, and that the sum of one thousand naira got missing in their shop which made all the nine apprentices in the shop to consult the herbalist to know who among them stole the money.

“On getting to the herbalist, he started calling them into a room one after the other after collecting N700 from them,” he said.

The complainant said further that the first and second persons entered and came out, but when it was her turn, she entered and the herbalist rapes her.

“It was why interrogating him that one of the girls who is 17 years old confessed that the herbalist had already had carnal knowledge of her when she met him at the consulting room. She stated further that the herbalist threatened that she will die if she told anybody.”

According to the police spokesman, the victim was referred to General Hospital, Oja Odan, where a doctor examined her and confirmed that the girl had been defiled.

The herbalist also confessed to the commission of the crime, it was said.

-The Nation

KN