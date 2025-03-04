Navy destroys 3 illegal refining sites in Delta

Tue, Mar 4, 2025
By editor
2 MIN READ

Oil & Gas

THE Forward Operating Base (FOB) Escravos of the Nigerian Navy has deactivated three illegal refining sites in Delta.

Navy Capt. Ikenna Okoloagu, Commanding Officer of the FOB Escravos,  disclosed this to newsmen on Tuesday in Warri.

Okoloagu said  the illegal refining sites were deactivated on Tuesday at Obodo, in Omadinho Community, Warri South- West Local Government Area of Delta.

“The Nigerian navy’s fight against crude oil theft, pipeline vandalism and other acts of economic sabotage has yielded another result.

“The FOB, Escravos discovered and deactivated three illegal refining sites at Obodo in Omadinho Community on Tuesday.

“The sites were laden with about 3,700 litres of stolen crude oil and 2,600 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gasoline Oil (AGO).

“The products were contained in five ovens, 12 dug out pits and 33 polythene sacks,”he said.

Okoloagu attributed success of the operations to credible information, in line with the ongoing Operation DELTA SANITY II.

The navy captain said the operation further highlighted  commitment of the Base to achieving dictates of the Strategic Directives of the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Vice Adm. Emmanuel Ogalla,  aimed at eradicating illegalities in maritime space.

Okoloagu warned saboteurs in the oil sector to desist, noting that anyone caught would be prosecuted accordingly.

He, however, assured that the perpetrators do not have the freedom to carry out their illegalities in its  areas of responsibilities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)  recalls  that the Base  on Wednesday,  deactivated four illegal refining sites in the same community. (NAN)

A.I

March 4, 2025

