NAWOJ urges support for breastfeeding mothers

THE Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Rivers chapter, has urged government and employers of labour to provide financial support and a conducive work environment for breastfeeding mothers.

Mrs Susan Serekara-Nwikhana, the chairperson of NAWOJ in the state said this in a statement issued by the secretary, Mrs Ngozi Anosike on Wednesday in Port Harcourt.

She said that the support would help to cushion effect of the present economic hardships being faced by the working class women who were breastfeeding.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the chairperson spoke against the backdrop of the 2022 World Breastfeeding Week.

Serekara-Nwikhana said that the theme of this year’s celebration is “Strengthening of the Capacity of Actors who Make up the Warm Chain of Support for Breastfeeding’’.

According to her, the theme is focused on strengthening the society toward providing information, education and empowerment aimed at promoting breastfeeding.

The NAWOJ chairperson also encouraged women to breastfeed their children for at least two years so as to check infant mortality and promote infant health.

Serekara-Nwikhana, however, blamed some cases of infant deaths on non-compliance to the exclusive breastfeeding model as stipulated by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

She called for proper education of nursing mothers on the benefits of exclusive breastfeeding as well as nutritional support for nursing mothers to promote infant health.

“It is recommended by WHO and UNICEF that breastfeeding should be started within an hour of the birth of an infant, an exclusive six months of breastfeeding must be upheld,’’ Serekara-Nwikhana.

She also said that breastfeeding for as long as two years and above was also necessary for overall wellbeing of mothers.

Exclusive breastfeeding has been confirmed to check risks of breast and ovarian cancers in nursing mothers. (NAN)

A.I