NBA, MacArthur Foundation train Police, lawyers on Administration of Criminal Justice Act Act 

THE Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and MacArthur Foundation have trained police officers and lawyers on the Implementation of Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.

Mr Tobenna Erojikwe, Chairman, NBA Institute of Continuing Legal Education, said at the training on Monday in Warri, that the police were critical stakeholders in the implementation of the act.

He said the training aimed at educating police officers on the need to comply with the principles of human rights in law enforcement in the South South region

Erojikwe urged the participants to focus on Section 17 of the Act.

According to him, Section 17 makes the collection of particulars of suspects mandatory.

He, however, urged the participants to share the experience gained during the training with their colleagues.

In his paper presentation, Mr Idris Bawa, Advisor, Police Programme, GIZ Africa-Nigeria, said there was need for the procurement of recording gadgets for obtaining statements from suspects as provided for in the Act.

His paper was titled: “The Role of the Nigeria Police in the Speedy and Successful implementation of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act.”

“There is need for coordination amongst all the judicial actors in the implementation of the Criminal Justice Act,” he said.

Also, Mr Benard Onigah, Secretary, National Human Rights Committee, NBA, in his presentation, called for collaboration between the police and lawyers to achieve same objective in justice delivery.

Onigah presented a paper titled: “The Nigeria Police and Citizens engagement; highlighting NBA Human rights intervention.”

Mr Saka Azimazi, former Deputy Director, Legal and Investigation, National Human Rights Commission, in his presentation stressed the need for collaboration between lawyers and police in the implication of the Act.

Azimazi spoke on the topic: “The need for the Nigeria police to comply with the principles of human rights and respect for the rule of law in fulfilling their law enforcement mandate.”

Responding, Mr Ari Ali, the Commissioner of Police, Delta Command, represented by CSP Emmanuel Yakubu, thanked the organisers.

He expressed the hope that the participants would learn core values of some of the key principles of law regarding administration of criminal justice Act.

“I urge the participants to understand that training like this is an opportunity to acquire more knowledge.

One of the participants, Mr Monday Isaiah, thanked the organisers, noting that the training was timely.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that participants across the Niger Delta region attended the event. (NAN)

C.E