NCC laments destruction of telecoms infrastructures￼

THE Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) has lamented the destruction of telecommunications infrastructures.

It said security agencies could not be at all sites of the telecommunications infrastructures, hence, the need for their protection by stakeholders and consumers.

Speaking in Ibadan at the Village Square Dialogue, a telecoms consumer outreach programme at the grassroots by NCC, the NCC Chairman, Prof Adeolu Akande, stressed the need to protect telecommunications infrastructures, saying without telecoms infrastructures, communication with families in long distances as well as banking, finance, education and entertainment would be hard.

-The Nation

KN