NCDMB, ICPC Inaugurate New Anti-Corruption Unit

THE Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) have inaugurated a six-man Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) committee at the Nigerian Content Tower in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

The Executive Secretary of the NCDMB, Engr. Simbi Kesiye Wabote in his welcome address commended the Chairman of ICPC, Professor Bolaji Owansanoye, SAN, for sustaining the laudable initiative of extending the anti-corruption and transparency crusade to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs)s by creating the Anti-Corruption and Transparency Units (ACTUs) in each organization.

He hinted that the creation of ACTUs in MDAs has helped to educate and enlighten civil and public servants about the ills of corruption, while also empowering them by creating a channel for whistleblowing on report corrupt practices.

”ACTU will help to further deepen our level of compliance and conformity with the laid down ethical standards of transparency and accountability among others”, he said.

He noted that ACTU was established to serve as an institutional ethics and anti-corruption instrument that will operate as an autonomous body and help in the fight against corruption and corrupt practices across MDAs.

“I am aware that the fight against corruption is not a sprint, rather, it is one that will need to be pushed with constant vigor and unwavering determination for its benefit to be realized,” he added.

The NCDMB boss urged management and staff of the Board to give their full support to the ACTU as they execute their assigned tasks of preventing corruption at the Board and assured the members of his total support and that of top management to enable them carry out their duties without inhibitions.

In his remarks, the Chairman of ICPC, represented by the Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner for River State, Mrs. Ekere Usiere explained that the main duties of ACTU are to undertake system study and review of corrupt prone processes and procedures and educate and enlighten staff on and against corruption. The unit is also expected to undertake preliminary investigations where petitions are received and to develop a code of ethics for compliance by staff, among other functions.

She further implored the newly inducted members not to use their position to witch-hunt or victimize anyone but to work closely with management and staff to entrench a culture of discipline and accountability.

In his comments, the outgoing chairman, ACTU and the General Manager of Corporate Communications and Zonal Coordination Division, Dr. Ginah O. Ginah thanked the management and staff of the Board for their support and challenged the new inductees to deliver on the job effectively.

The new ACTU chairman and the Director, Monitoring and Evaluation Directorate, Mr. Akintunde Adelana, assured that his team will work extensively in ensuring full compliance in the Board.

Other newly inducted ACTU committee members include Mr. Suleiman Ozimede, Ms. Fateemah Mohammed, Mrs. Seleke – Ere Owoupele, Dr. Ademola Kaka and Mr. Ilu Ozekhome.

