NCDMB, Siemens Energy train 60 Bayelsa teachers in STEM

THE Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) in partnership with Siemens Energy has commenced the training of 60 primary school teachers in Bayelsa state on the innovative teaching of Sciences, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

The programme comes under the umbrella of Experimento Initiative, which is an international education programme offered by Siemens Stiftung and Empowering Africans Through Education Initiative (EATEI).

The initiative is geared toward applying modern approaches to STEM education and providing educators with practical training and continuing education opportunities as well as high-quality teaching and learning experience.

Speaking at the kick-off ceremony on Wednesday, the General Manager, Capacity Building Division of NCDMB, Dr Ama Ikuru, stated that the board’s commitment toward STEM education is driven by the objectives and aspirations of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act of 2010 and the Nigerian Content 10-Year Strategic Roadmap.

Ikuru who was represented by the Deputy Manager, Capacity Building Division, Mr Augustine Timbiri explained that STEM education is critical to the attainment of the Board’s mandate with regards to local manufacturing and development of Nigerian materials, products, technologies, and solutions required for the growth of Nigerian Content in the Oil and Gas Industry and its sectorial linkages.

He said: “Global technology and smart innovation are driven by STEM education and the desire to meet the ever-expanding human needs globally. The global science and technology space has witnessed unprecedented competition and disruptive innovations.”

Ikuru highlighted that the programme is aimed at addressing the gaps in STEM education in the Nigerian educational system and equipping the trainees with the Experimento STEM training modules and delivery models.

It will also advance the capacities and capabilities of teachers in the teaching and delivery of STEM subjects, promote and drive STEM education in the Nigerian educational system and enhance Nigeria’s global competitiveness.

He hinted that the teachers were nominated by the Bayelsa State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) from primary schools across the state and the training would be largely practical and hands-on intensive in line with the globally established standards by Siemens Nigeria and Empowering Africans Through Education Initiative.

In his remarks, the Local Content Manager, Siemens Energy, Engr. Samuel Abolade explained that Siemens Energy’s objective is to become a hub for human capital development in the world.

He added that the training will improve learning, research, and development by exposing Nigerian kids to develop a keen interest in STEM education to compete with best practices across the globe.

