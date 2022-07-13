NCF to plant 2,350 trees on Maladumba lake in Bauchi, says Official

Hits: 2

THE Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) is to plant 2,350 trees on the Maladumba lake in Bauchi State to mitigate against the effects of climate change.

Alhaji Nasiru Mohammed, General Manager (GM) Bauchi State Tourism Board made this knoen in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Bauchi.

NAN reports that reports that Maladumba lake is a natural and shallow lake located approximately 18km South-West of Misau Local Government Area of Bauchi with a surrounding forest reserve in Bauchi state.

Mohammed, who lamented the level of forest degradation in the country, stressed the need not to neglect the environment given the impact of climate change.

”Trees should be planted to provide the much needed shade and cooling, as well as creating a more pleasant and friendly environment for the school children to play.

“Trees growing near lakes provide many benefits, including erosion control, shade and food or shelter for wildlife.

“Already the community as part of their responsibility have cleared the proposed site surrounding the lake for tree planting,” he said.

He said the lake Maladumba serves as a source of livelihood for thousands of smallholder farmers cutting across over 30 communities in the State.

“There are a lot of fishing activities in the lake and the water is used for irrigation farming during the dry season.

“The lake is also strategically important in terms of food security and ecologically it plays a significant role for migratory birds,” he said.

The GM noted that the sensitisation on wetlands and agriculture will go a long way in the conservation of wetlands and its protection against further distortion and depletion by human activities.

Mohammed explained that the lake would provide prime opportunities for recreation, tourism,cottage or residential living and would also help to replenish groundwater.

He said the state government is working on plans to make the lake and surrounding Community hub of business and tourism as well as improving food security in the state.

NAN reports that the wetland has a unique assemblage of plant and animal species that are important for the maintenance of biological diversity.

It supports a large number of migrant bird species such as the Grey Heron, white-necked stork, Green Fruit Pigeon, etc.

The lalso ake has a high diversity of fish species and thus plays an important role as a source of protein for the local population and enhances the local economy. Agriculture, grazing, hunting, and recreation are also practiced by the surrounding population. (NAN)

