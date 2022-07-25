NCoS beefs up security in three custodial centres in Enugu

THE Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Enugu State Command, says it has beefed up security in its Enugu, Nsukka and Oji-River custodial centres in the state.

The Controller of Corrections in Enugu State, Mr Nicholas Obiako told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Monday that the measure was taken with the collaboration partnership with sister security formations in the state.

Obiako said that the 82 Division Garrison of the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC) had greatly contributed to the recent security beef up.

“We have also received more armed officers from the NCoS armed squad from our headquarters in Abuja.

“On the need for strengthening security; I have gone out and extended the NCoS partnership to the Nigerian Army, Police and NSCDC.

“They all obliged us with more armed men to beef up security in our Enugu, Nsukka and Oji-River Custodial Centres,’’the controller said.

Obiako further said that the command had restrategised and scaled up existing internal security architecture in custodial centres under the command.

The controller said that the Chief Judge of the Enugu State, Justice Raymond Ozoemena, was so impressed with the new level of security when he recently visited the Enugu Custodial Centre.

Obiako also thanked the chief judge for ensuring speedy justice delivery as well as decongestion of the correctional facilities in the state.

“We appreciate Justice Raymond Ozoemena, the Chief Judge of Enugu State, for the recent jail delivery held in Enugu Custodial Centre, where an unprecedented 32 inmates were discharged and 104 granted bail within a day.

“The large number of inmates discharged and bailed will go a long way to sustain the trust inmates have in the judiciary as well as check congestion and overstretching of facilities within custodial centres,” he said.

NAN reports that the recent security beef up was as a result of the jail break in Kuje Custodial Centre in Abuja earlier in July. (NAN)

