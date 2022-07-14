NDE disburses starter packs to 42 unemployed graduates in Ebonyi

THE National Directorate of Employment (NDE), has disbursed starter packs to no fewer than 42 unemployed graduates.

The beneficiaries participated in the NDE’s Community Based Training Scheme, (CBTS) and School on Wheel (SOW) programme.

Alhaji Abubakar Nuhu-Fikpo, Director-General of NDE, made the disbursement at a resettlement ceremony on Thursday in Abakaliki.

Nuhu-Fikpo, represented by the NDE Coordinator in Ebonyi, Mr Don Anaba, said that 20 graduands of CBTS and 22 SOW participant benefited from the disbursement.

He explained that the beneficiaries had undergone and completed training on different skills, which include fashion designing, catering, make-up, hair dressing, electrical installation, barbing among others.

“The graduands have all undergone in-depth training in various skills. Today, we are giving them tools and equipment, relating to their skills as loan packages.

“The objective of this project is to establish competent artisans in both rural and semi-urban areas who would, in turn become self-employed and further create wealth and reduce poverty.

“I urge the unemployed youths in Ebonyi to continue to avail themselves of the opportunity provided by NDE to acquire skills and exit joblessness,” he said.

Mr Isa Abdul, NDE’s Director of Vocational Skill Development (VSD), charged the beneficiaries to utilise the equipment and become self-reliance.

Abdul, represented by Mr Obioha Ananaba, Head of the Department, VSD, Ebonyi, stressed the importance of skill acquisition to nation building.

“I commend you, the beneficiaries on your commitment during the training . I urge you to make good use of what you have learnt and support the Federal Government’s efforts on job creation.

“As you have received the starter packs; they are not for sell. Invest with it and become self-reliance and employer of labour,” Abdul advised.

The Ebonyi Commissioner for Human Capital Development, Mrs Ann Aligwe, represented by her Special Assistant, Mr Innocent Ekechi, commended the Federal Government’s efforts on job creations through NDE.

Aligwe said that the state government would continue to partner NDE in the fight against unemployment.

A beneficiary, Mrs Rose Okafor, who was trained on hair-dressing thanked the Federal Government for initiating the scheme and pledged to make good use of the equipment. (NAN)

