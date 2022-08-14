NDLEA intercepts 1.1m Tramadol tabs in Kaduna, others in Lagos, Kano

THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said it had intercepted 1.1 million tablets of Tramadol (225mg and 100mg) in Kaduna state.

The Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi, said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi, who said that three suspects were arrested in connection with the drugs seized in Zaria, added that the drugs weighed 38.3kg.

He named the suspects as Saifullahi Sani, Salisu Nafi’u and Abdulrazaq Mamman,

Meanwhile, anti-narcotic officers at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu have arrested a 50-year old man, Mgbeobuna Eberechukwu, for ingesting 77 pellets of cocaine.

Babafemi said that the suspect was arrested on Aug. 6, following his arrival from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia onboard an Ethiopian airline flight.

He said that the suspect, who hailed from Idemili South LGA, Anambra, passed out the 77 wraps of the illicit drug in eight excretions spanning four days.

In another development, an alleged female drug dealer, Saratu Abdullahi, 28, from Kano State, was nabbed at Hotoro with 541 blocks of cannabis weighing 245kg.

Also, in Lagos, NDLEA operatives recovered a total of 1,773.25kg of cannabis sativa at Ebutte-Meta and Akala in Mushin areas in separate raids between Aug. 9 and 10.

“At the Tincan seaport in Lagos, 86 parcels of cannabis indica (Colorado) weighing 43kg were recovered from a 40ft container during a joint examination with Customs and other security agencies.

“The illegal consignment seized on Friday, came from Toronto via Montreal, Canada and concealed in two drums inside a Mercedes Benz SUV in the container.

“In Abia, two suspects: Nnanna Ijo, 58, and Orji Uguru, 29, were arrested on Friday with various quantities of cannabis, heroin and cocaine at Nde-Agbai, Abiriba.

“This was a week after one Nnanna was released from detention over a similar offence committed in June 2022, ” he said.

Babafemi reported the Chairman, NDLEA, retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa as commending the officers and men of AIIA, Tincan, Kaduna, Kano, Lagos and Abia Commands of the agency for the seizures and arrests.

Marwa urged them and their compatriots across the country to always remain steps ahead of the drug cartels.(NAN).

KN