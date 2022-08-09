NDLEA seizes 456.8kg illicit drugs in Kogi

THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Tuesday said it has arrested four suspects and seized 456.8 kg of illicit drugs in Kogi within a space of four days.

Alhaji Abdulkadir Abdullahi-Fakai, NDLEA Commander in Kogi, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja.

“The 456.8 kg illicit drugs including Exol-5, Codeine and Cannabis Sativa were seized between July 30 and Aug. 3, within the jurisdiction of Kogi.

“Out of the 456.8 kg drugs seized, 229.8 kg is Cannabis Sativa, 190 kg is Codeine and 20.6 kg is Exol-5, all of which were intercepted by crack intelligence officers and forwarded to our head office in Abuja.

“The four suspects arrested will soon be charged to court for prosecution in accordance with the laws of the land,” he said.

He expressed satisfaction with the synergy existing between the agency and other security agencies, especially the police.

The commander said that the police had handed over 229.8 kg of cannabis sativa and a suspect to the agency.

He acknowledged the support the agency was receiving from Gov Yahaya Bello’s administration and other security agencies.

”We are determined to do more in the fight against illicit drugs in Kogi,” Abdullahi-Fakai vowed.

He warned criminal elements such as drug traffickers to steer clear of Kogi or ”find it hot from the agency.

“As an agency, we shall maintain our posture of ridding Kogi of the menace of illicit drugs for decent living by its residents,” he said.

Abdullahi-Fakai appealed to the general public to always assist the agency with useful information on suspected drug traffickers and drug barons for prompt action. (NAN)

KN