NEC committee to liaise with stakeholders on new NNPC status

THE National Economic Council (NEC) has resolved to set up a sub-committee that will liaise with the appropriate officials on the new status of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited.

Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, briefed State House correspondents after a virtual NEC meeting on Thursday.

The virtual meeting, anchored from the Presidential Villa, Abuja, was chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

“The governors at today’s council meeting also raised a few issues regarding the new status of the NNPC Limited, including issues around ownership.

“On the direction of the vice president, the council resolved to set up a sub-committee of council that will liaise with the appropriate Federal Government officials to look at all the issues that have arisen as implications of the new status of the NNPC Limited and also issues around the Petroleum Industry Act.”

In the same vein, Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa, also virtually briefed State House correspondents.

Sule said that the managing director of the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) updated NEC on various activities of the company, especially on the 2021 performance.

The governor said that the company delivered very impressive financial results underscoring the resilience of its strategy.

“For the 9th year in a row, the NSIA has consistently remained profitable; closing the year, 2021 with a performance of N153.8 billion which is slightly, 99.1 per cent below the 2020 figure of N156. 5 billion.

“The total comprehensive income declined marginally in 2021 by 8.2 per cent which actually closed at N160.1 billion.

“The NSIA has reached major milestone across domestic infrastructure in the year under review in terms of projects such as motorways, agriculture, healthcare, technology as well as industrialisation.

“The council resolution therefore accepted the report with commendation by all the members of the council to the management and board of NSIA for a very impressive performance.’’

Sule said that the vice president expressed deep appreciation to all the governors and council members for the several get-well wishes sent to him. (NAN)

A.I