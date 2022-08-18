NECO Registrar extols virtues of IBB at 81

THE Registrar, National Examinations Council (NECO), Prof. Dantani Wushishi has described Former Military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida as a quintessential leader.

Wushishi felicitated with the elder statesman in a statement by the Head, Information and Public Relations Division of the council, Mr Azeez Sani in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said Babangida’s contributions to the development of Nigeria would remain indelible in the sands of time.

Wushishi, who felicitated with the elder statesman for attaining the milestone of 81 years on the planet earth, described him as a bastion of knowledge who had impacted positively on the lives of Nigerians.

” It will not be out of place to describe Gen. Babangida as the architect and father of modern Nigeria, in view of the numerous reforms which he introduced when he was at the saddle as Military President.

” I pray to Allah (SWT) to grant the elder statesman good health and long life to enable him continue to provide the required mentorship to young Nigerians,” he said. (NAN)

