NEEM Foundation, a Kaduna-based NGO, in collaboration with Kaduna Centre for Peace Building, has sensitised stakeholders drawn from vulnerable communities in Kaduna to the need for peaceful coexistence.

Mr Aliyu Muhammed, District Liaison Officer of the Foundation, disclosed this at a stakeholders meeting on Tuesday in Kaduna.

Mohammed, in a remark, said that the objective of the inter-state forum was to provide a platform for community members, using the “protecting our community initiative components” to mitigate conflicts.

Aliyu further said the forum was geared towards enlightening stakeholders on the need to build resilience in communities by fighting their common enemy before it resulted to violence.

“This forum will enable stakeholders to discuss peculiar challenges that have hindered the successes of Reflective Structured Dialogue (RSD) and Protecting Our Community Initiative components in mitigating conflicts in implementing communities, thereby suggesting possible solutions going forward,” he added.

Mr Titus Dauda, District Head Of Kufana Chiefdom in Kajuru Local Government, who was also a participant at the meeting, recalled that the visit of Neem Foundation to the community had given him the room to discharge his responsibility, particularly on how to solve communal crisis.

Another participant, Rev. James Ganga, explained that they had been exposed to various ways they could come as community and religious leaders to play a major role in achieving peaceful coexistence in their communities.

Also, Benjamin George, team leader of Hope for the Village Child Foundation on his part, called for the need to involve other community based organisations and recommended inclusion of youths through reviving the peace clubs in schools.

He said this would imbibe in them the importance of living in peace with one another from the grassroots.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the forum had in attendance, 43 participants drawn from Sabon-Tasha, Maraban-Rido, Kujama, Kasuwan-Magani, Kajuru and Kufana, all within Kaduna state. (NAN)

