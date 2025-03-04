NELFUND disburses N88.7m to 330 FUHSI students

PROF. Akeem Lasisi, Vice-Chancellor, Federal University of Health Sciences (FUHSI), Ila-Orangun, Osun, has said that 330 students of the institution have benefitted from the Nigerian Education Loan Fund(NELFUND).

Lasisi disclosed this while delivering his speech at the 3rd matriculation ceremony of the university on Tuesday in Ila-Orangun.

”Till date, 145 males and 185 females have benefited from NELFund in our University, giving a total of 330 students.

“The total fund so far received from NELFund is N88,723,000.00,” he said.

He urged the students to make use of the opportunities provided NELFUND to further their education.

On the university’s admission process, Lasisi said that more than 4,000 candidates applied to the university but only 1,004 were admitted.

He said that with the newly admitted students, the university’s enrolment had increased from 673 at the inception in 2023 to 2,683.

”As a common aphorism goes; many were called but few were selected.

”Our admission process is very competitive because our institution is a specialised university with regulated admission quota for various programmes,” he said.

While congratulating the matriculating students, the vice-chancellor said that the university had zero tolerance for indecency and harassment.

He noted that the university was being regulated by laws and policies and any student caught violating the rules and regulations would face the full scale of the law.

Lasisi also said that in order to protect the students from victimisation and harassment, the university has created a platform for them to submit their complaint via e-mail address: reachout@fuhsi.edu.ng.

“We mould future and we firmly believe that character is inseparable from learning,” he said.

On the achievements of his administration in the last three years, Lasisi said that the university had embarked on massive infrastructure development in its permanent site.

”In the last three years, our team has worked assiduously to turn what seemingly used to be a thick bush to a haven of knowledge with growing infrastructural development.

”The aim is to produce generation of medical and health experts for the overall development of our nation and the global space,” he said.

The VC said that the university had constructed the senate building, library, faculty of basic medical science, ICT, nursing, multidisciplinary laboratory, pavilion, phase one College of Medicine, among others.

“We have equipped our laboratories while working tirelessly to recruit best personnel for the institution.

In the history of Nigeria Institutional development, our team stands out as the first institution to develop both the university and the teaching hospital concurrently,” he said. (NAN) 

March 4, 2025

Tags: NELFund Prof. Akeem Lasisi


