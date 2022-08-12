NEMA distributes food items to 1,241 IDPs in Adamawa

THE National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has distributed food items to 1,241 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Yola North Local Government Area of Adamawa.

The Spokesman of the agency, Malam Hafizu Bello, stated this during the inauguration of food distribution exercise at the Malkoni IDPs camp, on Friday in Yola.

He said that about 202 households displaced by the Boko Haram insurgents had took refuge in the camp since September 2014.

He listed the food items to include bags of rice; beans, maize grits, cooking oil, seasoning and tomato paste.

Malam Lawal Maida, a displaced person, lauded the Federal Government for ensure regular supply of food and drugs to them.

“W are victims of the Boko Haram insurgency, and we hailed from Gwoza LGA of Borno,” he said.

He advocated for skills acquisition programme to empower the IDPs to enable them to achieve self sufficiency, adding that, “we remain grateful to the government and the host community for their hospitality”.

Also speaking, Rakiya Mohammed, commended the agency for the gesture and pledged to ensure effective utilisation of the commodities to fend for her family members. (NAN)

