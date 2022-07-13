NESREA advises Enugu public against use of drainage channels for waste disposal

THE National Environmental Standards Regulations and Enforcement Agency (NESREA) has advised residents of Enugu to stop using drainage canals s as waste disposal channels.

The Enugu State Co-coordinator of the agency, Mr Pele Egbagiri, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Wednesday that flooding in different parts of the country necessitated the call.

According Egbagiri, NESREA organises road walks on flood control quarterly to sensitise the people of Enugu State on how best to dispose of their wastes.

“The effect of dumping wastes in drainages is that the waters that should flow through the waterways disperse onto the roads causing flooding.

“When there are wastes in the drainages or gutters as it is popularly called, the flood leaves the waterways to the roads.

“Beyond that we have seen cases where flooding took over some homes.

“Enugu is not along the costal lines, but due to the activities of people building on waterways, the drainages get filled up with other things except water, he said

Egbagiri said the agency was planning another road walk now that the rains have set in. (NAN)

KN