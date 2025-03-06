Nestlé professional empowers women entrepreneurs in food industry

IN commemoration of International Women’s Day, Nestlé Professional, the Out of Home business arm of Nestlé Nigeria, successfully hosted the 10th edition of its Business of Food workshop in Benin. This initiative has transformed and equipped over 2,000 food businesses across Nigeria in the last three years, providing essential skills and knowledge to enhance operations, drive growth, and increase income.

This edition of the Business of Food workshop focused on empowering and uniting over 200 female industry experts, restaurant operators, seasoned chefs, culinary school students, street food vendors, caterers, and grillers.

Recognizing their vital role in serving their communities, the workshop provided participants with free hands-on training in culinary techniques, menu development, customer engagement, and hygiene best practices, along with the resources necessary to thrive in their businesses.

In line with the theme “Accelerate Action” for International Women’s Day, this initiative underscores the urgent need to empower women and drive gender equality in the food industry, enabling them to take meaningful steps towards success and community impact.

Speaking at the event, Mrs. Funmi Osineye, Business Manager for Nestlé Professional in Nigeria, stated: “Food vendors play a vital role in providing essential nutrition to their communities. Over the course of 10 editions of this workshop in various states, we have received numerous testimonials, particularly from women whose businesses have experienced significant growth. This is why as the world unites to accelerate action in creating more opportunities for women to thrive, we are excited to offer this workshop, which empowers them to build sustainable businesses and enhance their impact in this vital sector. Additionally, we aim to foster networking opportunities that enable women to forge valuable business connections and collaborations.

“For the first time in the series, this edition included a panel discussion with prominent figures in the food industry. Here, Princess Esther Eruanga, Deputy Director of the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Edo State and Dame Joy Ozigbo Ideh, Founder of Edo Caterers and Managing Director of 70’s Grill Caterers, shared their inspiring journeys and offered actionable insights on overcoming challenges in the sector.

Applauding the initiative, Princess Esther Eruanga said, “The workshop aligns with this year’s International Women’s Day theme, emphasizing the crucial role women play in shaping communities and economies. By empowering female food entrepreneurs, the event supports broader efforts to create a more inclusive and thriving food ecosystem.

“Another major highlight of the event was a masterclass hosted by celebrity Chef Vivian, Managing Director of Wedding and Things Events, which showcased practical skills and techniques designed to enhance the participants’ business operations.

Feedback from attendees indicated significant improvements in their understanding of essential business practices, paving the way for better service delivery and increased sales.

Adai Favour from Caviar Culinary Art Schools stated, “I really learned a lot during the panel discussions from the professionals. This experience will help me when I start my own food kitchen in the future.

“The event not only celebrated the achievements of women in the food industry but also reinforced Nestlé Professional’s commitment to fostering an inclusive environment where women can thrive. Through initiatives like the Business of Food workshop, Nestlé continues to support and empower entrepreneurs in building successful businesses.

