NFF holds yearly assembly, tomorrow, to draw election roadmap for Pinnick’s successor￼

MEMBERS of congress of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) will meet in Lagos, tomorrow, too, among other things, to draw a roadmap for the Federation’s elective congress later this year.

It is the NFF’s 77th yearly general assembly (AGA), which will involve every member expected to be involved in this year’s elective congress.

According to a statement by the NFF, the meeting will hold at the Best Western Plus Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, with chairmen and secretaries of the country’s 37 states and FCT football associations, the leagues, coaches association, referees association and players’ union in attendance.

Others expected at the meeting are members of the NFF executive committee, invited dignitaries, NFF management and staff, as well as a number of other stakeholders.

The AGA was earlier slated to hold in Lagos in December, last year, but it was put on hold by an ex parte injunction issued by a Federal High Court in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, following the filing of a suit by some football stakeholders.

Tomorrow’s meeting, therefore, is expected to decide if the elective congress would go ahead with reference to the state of the court injunction.

Apart from drawing a roadmap for the elective congress, including deliberations on the body’s statutes, which have been challenged by many stakeholders, some prospective candidates in the forthcoming elections are expected to use the opportunity to sell their candidature to the electorates.

Incumbent NFF President, Amaju Melvin Pinnick, on Monday, restated his resolve to leave the position, which he has occupied since 2014. This has opened doors for new leadership for a body vehemently criticised for failing to make Nigeria’s local league productive and also unable to meet the demands of modern football.

The country’s failure to qualify for this year’s World Cup billed to hold in Qatar is another big stone on the necks of members of the outgoing executive committee.

Pinnick, who has promised to support whoever becomes his successor, is expected to leave office alongside principal members of his executive committee, including his two vice presidents.

Among candidates, who have already thrown their hats into the ring, are former Super Eagles players, including Benedict Akwuegbu, Peterside Idah and Jonathan Akpoborie. Others are top Confederation of African Football (CAF) official, Dr. Christian Emeruwa, Imo FA Chairman, Amanze Uchegbulam and former SWAN president, Fan Ndubuoke.

-The Guardian

KN