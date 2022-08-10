NG-CARES: 210 farmers get free farming inputs in Katsina

KATSINA State Government has distributed free agricultural inputs to 210 farmers in Daura, Sandamu and Batagarawa local government areas of the State.

The distribution of the input was part of the Nigeria COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (NG-CARES) programme.

NG-CARES Programme is an intervention built on the platforms of existing projects of the Federal Government.

At the event on Tuesday in Batagarawa LGA, the State’s Project Coordinator of FADAMA programme, Alhaji Mas’ud Banye, said the intervention was the effort of Gov. Aminu Masari.

He explained that in each of the three benefiting LGAs, 70 farmers benefitted with fertilizers, insecticide, and also herbicide.

Banye added that the programme was designed to restore the livelihoods of the poor and vulnerable, especially to cushion the effects of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Coordinator also said that maintaining food security, and facilitating recovery of MSEs, are some of the key objectives of the programme, to respond to the current economic challenges.

He explained that the distribution of the agricultural inputs followed the procurement of quality seeds for the farmers.

“These inputs are given to you by the government free. Therefore, you should make sure that you use them for the purpose they are made.

“Though they are free, you should know that we are going to monitor you to see how you use them. Like you already know, we have all your information,” he said.

According to Banye, proper utilisation of the inputs would determine how other farmers can also be supported, saying it is a continuous programme.

In his remarks, the Chairman of Batagarawa LGA, Alhaji Bala Tsanni, commended the government and other stakeholders, for ensuring that farmers from the area, benefitted.

He gave assurances that the farmers would utilise the opportunity, saying with the support, they could get to the higher level of life, so desired by them.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Malam Maizabura, commended the government and all involved, in the process.

According to him, the gestures would go a long way in supporting the beneficiaries to return boost food production. (NAN)

