NGE President tasks media practitioners on professionalism

By Anthony Isibor.

ISA Mustapha, President, Nigeria Guild of Editors, has called on media professionals to practice what they preach as this is crucial and important to the survival of journalism in Nigeria.

Speaking on the theme of the workshop “Journalism and digitalization: The imperative of good corporate governance”, at the two-day NGE workshop organized by the Guild in collaboration with the Lagos state government, in Lagos on Thursday August 4, 2022, Mustapha noted that since the media has always demanded accountability and good governance from those in government, it is also necessary that the media should do the same.

He also called on them to ensure the entrenchment of good corporate governance in their media houses.

This, he said, would assist them to remain relevant and stay on top of their game.

Mustapha described corporate governance as simply the body of rules, choices, and practices that dictates how a company’s board of directors manages the operation of the company, and includes the principles of accountability, transparency, fairness, and responsibility and urged all media practitioners to embrace it.

“How accountable and transparent are the media houses in Nigeria, do we really have board of directors in the true sense of it, can we really call a board of directors made up of friends and family members of the publisher or broadcast stations owners, a board?.

“It is my hope that even media owners themselves should lead by example by embracing good corporate governance and accountability.

“I must ask a question, just a simple question. Can the traditional media win the survival battle without good corporate governance?

We must practice what we preach, yes we must,” he said.

The NGE president also urged members to continue to find innovative and legitimate ways to improve their revenue by taking advantage of the numerous opportunities made possible by the advancement in technology.

He noted that no one can deny the fact that digitalization has disrupted the way things were done before and called on journalists to fully take advantage of media convergence by compiling both the print, call lines, radio and television,

“As the traditional sources of income dry up for the media, other sources are fast opening. It is left for us to identify these new sources and tap into them,” he added.

A.I