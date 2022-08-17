NGO calls for establishment of Disaster Management Teams across Nigeria communities  

AN NGO, Christain Rural and Urban Development Association of Nigeria (CRUDAN), South-West zone, has called for the establishment of Disaster Management Teams across communities in Nigeria.

The NGO made the call on Wednesday in Ibadan, at the end of a day interactive meeting for stakeholders in disaster and risk management in Oyo State.

Rev. John Akinpelu, the CRUDAN Zonal Programme Coordinator, said it was important to identify disaster risks, relevant capacities, methods and resources available to manage the risks.

Akinpelu said: “Our focus is on flood, fire outbreak, electoral violence and prevention, as well in Oyo State, due to the forthcoming general elections.

“Stakeholders advocating the establishment of Disaster Management Teams across communities in Nigeria, identified that there was no structure, thereby creating a gap at the grassroots.

“Also, we are hoping that the government would establish food banks, Community Development Committee on disaster reduction.

“We also noted, from the engagement things, such as lack of public trust and fear of looting of relief materials, are issues to tackle.”

Akinpelu said that engaging relevant agencies of the government on appropriate response to disasters and traditional institutions, as well as effective engagement of the media were some of the recommendations from stakeholders at the meeting.

He said that stakeholders were encouraged to seek private companies’ partnership for assistance in providing relief items.

“We want a continuous awareness creation on personal hygiene, water and sanitation WASH,” he said, urging NGOs involved in this to do so.

According to him, we call for support and provision of guidance and counselling services to traumatised IDPs/vulnerable groups.

“We believe that Faith-based organisations can engage them and give psycho-social support, as well as the involvement of traditional institutions.

“Also, there is the need to identify the key messages to be passed across to the victims,” Akinpelu said.

He stressed the need for collaborations among agencies of the state or Federal Government agencies and others on disaster risk management.

Akinpelu said there was need to incorporate training on swimming skills and water safety for adolescents and adults into disaster risk reduction programmes for NGOs involved in risk management. (NAN)

KN