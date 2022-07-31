NGO donates traffic control stand, promises to assist in tackling road accidents

A non-governmental organisation, Brodas Across Nigeria, has expressed its commitment to work with relevant government parastatals to reduce road accidents and fatalities in states.

This, it said, would enhance proactive measures to make Nigerian roads safer.

Chairman Brodas Across Nigeria, Northern States, Mr. Ikem Agboeze, made this known on Saturday while handing over traffic warden control stand to the Byazhin Police Station, Kubwa Abuja.

Agboeze said appropriate intervention could go a long way in preventing accidents and deaths.

He said the initiative of donating traffic control stand to the Nigeria Police in seven states across the country was necessitated by the number of accidents witnessed on Nigerian roads due to the absence of such facilities.

Agboeze, who noted that there was a high tendency of accidents in the area where the facility was donated in Abuja, said the aim also was to provide shelter for the policemen on duty.

“There is a high tendency of accidents in this area and it is very necessary there should be a traffic stand at least providing shelter for the policemen on duty.

“Our organisation has been partnering with different government parastatals in things like this; our chapter in Porthacourt is doing something like this with army to help the widows whose husbands lost their lives while combatting terrorism.

“We the northern state chapter decided to do this with the police by providing something like this, we have provided seven of this, we did one in Plateau, Benue, Kogi, Nasarawa, Bauchi, Kaduna and the Federal Capital Territory.

“This is our own way of encouraging government establishments, especially security outfits, the basic problem we have in Nigeria is security and economy.

Also, the Public Relations Officer of the organisation, Mr Emmanuel Oko, noted that the aim of providing the traffic facility was to enable the police officers on duty to carry out their duties effectively.(NAN)

