NGO inaugurates team to address agricultural challenges in Yobe

A global NGO, ‘SYNERGOS’, on Wednesday inaugurated a multi stakeholders’ platform to address issues affecting agriculture in Yobe.

Mr Muhammed Sheriff, the Northeast Project Coordinator, disclosed this during the inauguration of Yobe multi stakeholders’ platform and formation of the state technical core delivery team in Damaturu.

He explained that the aim of the platform was to bring key stakeholders together to discuss issues affecting agriculture in the state.

Sheriff added this would enable them to collectively put heads together and proffer solutions to the identified challenges.

He said SYNERGOS, in collaboration with other partners, would provide third line support and guidance when necessary.

This, the coordinator stated, was to ensure effective application of all solutions proffered by the stakeholders.

Sheriff explained that the NGO was also in Yobe to implement a component of the Rural Resilience Activity Project in the state.

The participants, Sheriff said, include the state actors, officials from Ministries, Department and Agencies, farmers’ groups, media and NGOs, among others.

Alhaji Ali Kolo, the Programme Manager, Yobe State Agricultural Development Programme, while speaking, commended SYNERGOS and other partners for the inclusive nature of the programme.

“This is because every relevant stakeholder is involved right from the planning up to the implementation stage, which can be one of the successes of the programme,’’he said.

Also, Hajiya Maryam Yakubu, a representative of the Small Scale Farmers Association of Nigeria, Yobe branch, said one of the major challenges of women farmers was lack of access to farmlands.

She said most of the farms belonged to men and a vast number of women had no capacity to possess or rent farmlands, unless through inheritance.

Similarly, Hajiya Aishatu Ali, another participant from Women in Agriculture, Yobe chapter, also expressed worry that women had limited chances to access inputs such as seeds, fertiliser and chemicals.

She, therefore, appealed to government, NGOs and other stakeholders to accord special considerations and interventions to women.

Ali added, ”if women could have grants rather than loans, they would also contribute immensely to the development of the agricultural sector in Nigeria.” (NAN)

