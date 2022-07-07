NGX: Equities market declines further by 0.06%

Hits: 9

MARKET Capitalisation on the Nigerian bourse further closed on a negative position on Wednesday with the All-Share Index (ASI) decreasing by 0.06 per cent to 51,556.54 from 51,586.5 on Wednesday.

Similarly, the market capitalisation dropped by N16.15 billion to N27.79 trillion from N27.81 trillion recorded on Tuesday.

The Year-to-Date (YTD) return stood at 20.76 per cent.

The market breadth closed positive as 17 stocks advanced against 16 stocks that declined.

Academy Press recorded the highest price gain of 9.79 per cent to close at N1.57 per share.

Chi Plc followed with a gain of 8.70 per cent to close at 75k per share, while Japaul Gold rose by 7.41 per cent to close at 29k per share.

UPDCreit rose by 4.35 per cent to close at N3.60 while Chams gained 4.17 per cent to close at 25k per share.

On the other hand, NEM Insurance and Champion Breweries led the losers’ chart by 10 per cent each to close at N3.42, N3.60 per share, respectively.

Union Bank depreciated by 9.76 per cent to close at N55.5 per share.

UPL followed with a decline of 8.91 per cent to close at N2.35 per share, while RT Briscoe led loss by 7.50 per cent to close at 0.37 per share.

Meanwhile, shares of CAP led the volume chart with 29.32 million shares valued at N499.95 million.

Transcorp followed with 15.55 million shares worth N19.59 million, while Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) traded 13.11 million shares valued at N267.09 million.

UPDC traded 11.97 million shares valued at N14.62 million, while United Bank for Africa (UBA) transacted 10.55 million shares worth N78.92 million.

Chams also sold 7.83 million shares at N11.94 million.

The total volume traded decreased to N1.44 billion from NGN2.57 billion on Tuesday and exchanged in 3,745 deals.

(NAN)

C.E